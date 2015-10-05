Calendar » Rising Star Expedition: Homo naledi fossils and open science in the Cradle of Humankind

October 5, 2015 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

In October 2013, South African cavers made an exciting discovery. Within weeks some 1,200 hominin fossils were brought to the surface representing more than a dozen individuals of a new species, Homo naledi. Becca Peixotto, one of six primary excavators, will discuss the value and excitement of exploration, the benefits of open science, as well as the collaboration and technology involved in this open access paleoanthropological excavation. Sponsored in part by the Dr. Christel Bejenke Fund and hosted in partnership with the Santa Barbara Archaeology Society.

