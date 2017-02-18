Calendar » Rite of Spring

February 18, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

State Street Ballet presents Rite of Spring

Saturday, February 18 2017, 7:30 pm

At The Granada Theatre

Rite of Spring is the centerpiece of this contemporary dance program, and it promises to be a stellar world premiere set on the company by choreographer Edgar Zendejas, to music by Igor Stravinsky. Other featured choreography includes Five by Gershwin by resident choreographer William Soleau, and Kassandra Taylor Newberry’s (con)version. Don’t miss this superb evening of remarkable works!

Tickets available through the Granada Theatre - www.granadasb.org or 805-899-2222.