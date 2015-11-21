Calendar » Riviera Ball

November 21, 2015 from 5:00 pm

The American Cancer Society’s 2015 Riviera Ball presented by Agilent Technologies will take place the evening of Saturday, November 21 at the spectacular Bacara Resort & Spa.



Chuck Buschof, Agilent Technologies and Denise Sanford, Union Bank are the Event Chairs. This year’s distinguished event honorees will inspire guests by the true mission of creating a world with more birthdays, and provide an evening of overall fun atmosphere.



The Riviera Ball funds raised supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to create a world with less cancer and a world with more birthdays by helping people stay well, get well, find cures, and fight back.



Plan on attending! It’s going to be a fun night and you’ll be helping provide support and services to over 1,000 Santa Barbara County cancer patients, families and caregivers.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information contact Sylvia Henry at 805.963.1577 or email [email protected].



The American Cancer Society saves lives and creates more birthdays by helping people stay well, by helping people get well, by finding cures and by fighting back. For more information, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit us at cancer.org.