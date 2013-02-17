Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Road to Freedom

February 17, 2013 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Julian Cox will speak about the Civil Fights movement in general with a special focus on photographer Danny Lyon’s contribution as a SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) photographer. Within this framework, he also will speak about the exhibition on view and the importance of the recently-acquired Civil Rights portfolio produced by Danny Lyon as a young man.

 

