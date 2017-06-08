Calendar » ‘Road to the Red Circle’

June 8, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

A two-day workshop on public speaking, "Road to the Red Circle," is planned at the Narrative Loft, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, No. 240, Santa Barbara, on June 8 and 9. This interactive workshop is only given once a year.

The first day will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The second day will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to prepare for a talk, work through fear and anxiety, create a compelling story to open any talk they may give. They will also learn how to find and deliver a core idea, close all talks with confidence, enhance performance skills, handle situations when something goes wrong, learn rehearsal rituals and explore other core competencies.

Speaking strategist and host of the workshop is Kymberlee Weil. She has coached more than 100 TEDx speakers on aspects of their presentations ranging from content to performance. She has attended the annual TED event for 13 years and has produced multiple TEDx conferences in Santa Barbara.

The workshop host is also is a fourth dan black belt, the master level in the Korean martial art hapkido. Using strategies learned in sports, her passion is teaching breakthrough thinking to enable everyone she works with to achieve peak performance.

Joining her at the workshop is Alan Irwin, a "live performance specialist." He has been improvising for 26 years and teaching improvisation for most of that time. He’s used that experience when speaking on topics including infrared technology, robotics, crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

Sandi Zabarsky, a content coach, will also be at the workshop. She helps speakers shift through multiple ideas and funnel them into a compelling talk that has great transitions and flows well. She has worked with many TEDx speakers to help them hone their ideas worth spreading and write a talk that has a lasting impact.

Admission cost for the workshop ranges from $997 to $2,997. To register for the seminar, see https://strategicsamurai.com/workshops/l1-red-circle/