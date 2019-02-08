Calendar » Road to the Red Circle: Speaker Training Workshop with Kymberlee Weil

February 8, 2019 from 10 am - 6 pm

Would you like to learn how to develop and deliver a Talk that will captivate your audience when everything is on the line?

Do you have a 20-minute High-Stakes Talk at a global conference coming up and you want in-person feedback on it?

Have you been invited to do a Talk in the Red Circle and want one-on-one coaching to know how to develop it?

Are you speaking at your next board meeting and you need to persuade the participants so you'd like some live recommendations on it?

Is it time for you to share your idea that can affect change in your industry and you'd like to work with a team who have done that?

Does that thought of ‘why me?’ prevent you from developing a Talk that can change lives?

Is your idea that can change the world stuck in your mind and you wish you could work with experts to help you get it out?

This workshop covers crafting the story, learning the short-form framework, discovering techniques that make you a compelling speaker.

You'll work with Kymberlee and her team and the other workshop attendees in an immersive and interactive format that's fun, informative and will change how you approach public speaking forever.