Calendar » Roar & Pour 2017

May 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wine tasting event where the animals stay out late and the Zoo is open so guests can stroll and sip. Featuring tastings from more than 20 local wineries, tasty eats available for purchase from local food trucks and Rincon Catering, music, and more! VIP tickets are available, which include early entry at 4 p.m., high-end reserve tastings (wines that will not be poured at the main event), complimentary appetizers, and animal encounters. This event is not to be missed; all proceeds benefit the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. For guests ages 21 and older.

Cost: $60/general admission, $115/VIP