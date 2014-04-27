Calendar » Robert Ballard

April 27, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2698 or (805) 893-3535

Supported in part by Sheila & Michael Bonsignore

Underwater Explorer

New Adventures in Deep Sea Exploration

Robert Ballard

“I’m going to take you on a trip to 72 percent of our planet – so buckle up.” – Robert Ballard

Robert Ballard has led more than 100 expeditions into our planet’s deep ocean realm, resulting in a series of momentous discoveries – from hydrothermal vents in the Galápagos Rift to the most legendary of all shipwrecks, the Titanic. He now spearheads the voyages of the Nautilus, carrying out ocean exploration and sharing startling finds with the world through live streaming video. Don’t miss this great explorer’s visually gripping presentation for a look back at his major discoveries and ahead to the future of exploration in our seas – a realm which, as Ballard likes to remind us, we know less about than the moon.

Books will be available for purchase and signing

An All Gaucho Reunion event co-presented by the UCSB Alumni Association