Robert M. Gates
Former CIA Director and U.S. Secretary of Defense
The Challenges Facing the United States
Thurs, Mar 19, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre
Event Sponsors: Susan & Craig McCaw
One of the most respected leaders in recent U.S. history, Robert Gates served as a trusted adviser to eight U.S. presidents, driving U.S. intelligence and defense policies over the past four and a half decades, from the Cold War to the war on terrorism. In his recent best-selling memoir, Duty, he candidly recounted his experiences as secretary of defense under two presidents – Barack Obama and George W. Bush – and through the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. In this incisive and timely talk, Dr. Gates shares his insights about the most pressing threats to America’s security and global stability today.
- Starts: March 19, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $78.00-$19.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
