Calendar » Robin Hood: Men in Tights at The Granada Theatre

August 9, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Comedy Tonight: The Films of Mel Brooks film series continues on Tuesday, August 9 with the screening of Robin Hood: Men in Tights!



In Robin Hood: Men In Tights crusading nobleman Robin of Loxley escapes from prison in Jerusalem and returns home to find that the evil Prince John has confiscated his family estate and is abusing the citizenry. Robin enlists his blind attendant, Blinkin, his friend Will Scarlett O'Hara and Little John to help regain his home. Robin also hopes to woo the beautiful Maid Marian, but her chastity belt may prove a challenge.



Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit the ticketing site at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7960 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.