ROBOCOP Film Screening and Discussion

January 20, 2016 from 7:00 PM

Paul Verhoeven's Robocop was one of the most important satirical genre exercises of 1980s Hollywood action cinema. The film's dystopian vision of a corporate controlled, war-torn Detroit presented an acerbic and subversive critique of Reagan-era Death Wish and Dirty Harry vigilante screen fantasies. The film was also one of the first major studio releases to parody the excesses and genre tropes of the hyper-action style.

Screenwriter Michael Miner sits down with UCSB Depatrtment of Film & Media Studies professor Joshua Moss to discuss the film's B-Movie influences, the role of political humor in science fiction, and the economic model of Orion Pictures and other genre picture studios in the 1980s.