ROBOCOP Film Screening and Discussion

January 20, 2016 from 7:00 PM

Paul Verhoeven's Robocop was one of the most important satirical genre exercises of 1980s Hollywood action cinema.  The film's dystopian vision of a corporate controlled, war-torn Detroit presented an acerbic and subversive critique of Reagan-era Death Wish and Dirty Harry vigilante screen fantasies. The film was also one of the first major studio releases to parody the excesses and genre tropes of the hyper-action style.

Screenwriter Michael Miner sits down with UCSB Depatrtment of Film & Media Studies professor Joshua Moss to discuss the film's B-Movie influences, the role of political humor in science fiction, and the economic model of Orion Pictures and other genre picture studios in the 1980s.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Carsey-Wolf Center
  • Starts: January 20, 2016 7:00 PM
  • Price: Free, reservation recommended for a seat
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB, located at the central bus loop
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock
  • Sponsors: The Carsey-Wolf Center
 
 
 