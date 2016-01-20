ROBOCOP Film Screening and Discussion
Paul Verhoeven's Robocop was one of the most important satirical genre exercises of 1980s Hollywood action cinema. The film's dystopian vision of a corporate controlled, war-torn Detroit presented an acerbic and subversive critique of Reagan-era Death Wish and Dirty Harry vigilante screen fantasies. The film was also one of the first major studio releases to parody the excesses and genre tropes of the hyper-action style.
Screenwriter Michael Miner sits down with UCSB Depatrtment of Film & Media Studies professor Joshua Moss to discuss the film's B-Movie influences, the role of political humor in science fiction, and the economic model of Orion Pictures and other genre picture studios in the 1980s.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: January 20, 2016 7:00 PM
- Price: Free, reservation recommended for a seat
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB, located at the central bus loop
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock
- Sponsors: The Carsey-Wolf Center