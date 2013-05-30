Calendar » Robotics Competition

May 30, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Come watch over 50 students from three different elementary schools compete in a robotics competition. To watch this amazing event is free (included with admission price) so be sure to come by and root for your favorite robot and become inspired to create your own! The students will have many different challenges to face, including tug-o-war, line following, penalty kick and drag race!