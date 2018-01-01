Calendar » Rock Carpinteria - Benefit Concert for 4 Year Old Forrest Holt, featuring Peter Furler from Newsboys

August 27, 2017 from 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30pm) - 9:00om

In the spirit of making a difference in the community and to support health care costs for 4 year old Forrest Holt who is recovering from some major surgeries, undergoing kidney dialysis and now trying to raise funds for a kidney transplant, Carpinteria Wellness Center is pleased to present "Rock Carpinteria" on Sunday, August 27 at 7 pm.​

"A Concert for a Cause" will feature Grammy-nominated, Australian artist, Peter Furler. Over the course of Peter’s career, he’s had 27 #1 radio hits and has sold 7 million albums worldwide. He was the former lead singer for the Newsboys, and his music is similar to U2 and Coldplay’s pop/rock style. The opening artist will be local musician, Joseph Pfeifer from Santa Barbara.​

“We are excited to make a difference in the community and in the life of a child. Our heart and our purpose is to serve the Carpinteria community and to make a difference with transforming peoples’ lives and health.” states Brian Kane, Wellness Director at Carpinteria Wellness Center.​

Tickets are start at $20.00 and are available online. Reserved seating, so get the best seats before this sells out: https://www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com/rock-carpinteria-with-peter-furler