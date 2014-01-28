Calendar » Rock Docs: Anvil! The Story of Anvil

January 28, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

ANVIL! THE STORY OF ANVIL (SACHA GERVASI, 2008)

Documenting the ups and (mostly) downs of the most famous unfamous band in heavy-metal history, Anvil! The Story of Anvil provides an alternately humorous and heartbreaking—but always human—perspective on the trials, tribulations, and minor triumphs involved in pursuing the great rock ’n’ roll dream.