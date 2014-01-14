Calendar » Rock Docs: Don’t Look Back

January 14, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

"How does it feel, to be without a home, like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone."



D.A. Pennebaker’s film of Bob Dylan's historic 1965 tour of England, which includes appearances by Joan Baez, Marianne Faithfull, Donovan and Allen Ginsberg. The film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.