Rock Docs: Shut Up and Sing

January 29, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

SHUT UP AND SING

(BARBARA KOPPLE AND CECELIA PECK, 2006)

Driven from the spotlight after criticizing George W. Bush at the onset of the Iraq War in 2003, the women of country superstar trio Dixie Chicks struggle to get their careers back on track over three turbulent years of political pressure, fan backlash, and corporate censorship.