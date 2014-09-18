Rock For a Cause: Benefit Show Supporting Special Olympics
Join SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and Special Olympics Santa Barbara for a benefit concert to support Special Olympics athletes in our community! Four local bands have been hand-selected to deliver an unforgettable indie rock experience for a great cause. Tickets are available at www.sohosb.com or at the door. This is a 21+ event.
Exclusive priority seating will be available to dinner guests only. Visit the SOhO website to view their locally-sourced dinner menu and call 805-962-7776, ext. 6 to make dinner reservations.
All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the 425 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities that benefit from year-round sports training and competition opportunities.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club; Performing bands: The Reignsment, Bonny Doon, Me & Dinosaur, Voices of Where
- Starts: September 18, 2014 6:30pm - 12:00am
- Price: $15
- Location: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
- Website: http://www.sohosb.com/
