Calendar » Rock For a Cause: Benefit Show Supporting Special Olympics

September 18, 2014 from 6:30pm - 12:00am

Join SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and Special Olympics Santa Barbara for a benefit concert to support Special Olympics athletes in our community! Four local bands have been hand-selected to deliver an unforgettable indie rock experience for a great cause. Tickets are available at www.sohosb.com or at the door. This is a 21+ event.

Exclusive priority seating will be available to dinner guests only. Visit the SOhO website to view their locally-sourced dinner menu and call 805-962-7776, ext. 6 to make dinner reservations.

All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the 425 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities that benefit from year-round sports training and competition opportunities.