Rock in the Red Zone Movie

September 29, 2016 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

oin us for the critically-acclaimed documentary followed by Q&A with local filmmaker Laura Bialis.



Rock in the Red Zone רוק בצבע אדום: Rock in the Red Zone is a personal view from the ground on the frontlines of an endless war, and a powerful exploration into the lives and art of musicians struggling to create in a conflict zone.



Local Santa Barbara Filmmaker Laura Bialis encounters a creative community that captivates her, leads her to love and

changes the course of her life. Rock in the Red Zone

demonstrates the power of artistic creation to transcend

even the most challenging circumstances. It also reminds us

that sometimes in the least expected places, we can find

magic. www.rockintheredzone.com



Tickets only $5!