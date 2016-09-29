Rock in the Red Zone Movie
oin us for the critically-acclaimed documentary followed by Q&A with local filmmaker Laura Bialis.
Rock in the Red Zone רוק בצבע אדום: Rock in the Red Zone is a personal view from the ground on the frontlines of an endless war, and a powerful exploration into the lives and art of musicians struggling to create in a conflict zone.
Local Santa Barbara Filmmaker Laura Bialis encounters a creative community that captivates her, leads her to love and
changes the course of her life. Rock in the Red Zone
demonstrates the power of artistic creation to transcend
even the most challenging circumstances. It also reminds us
that sometimes in the least expected places, we can find
magic. www.rockintheredzone.com
Tickets only $5!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 29, 2016 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $5.00
- Location: 534 Chapala St . Santa Barbara CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/874408982703017/
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara