Calendar » Rock the Collection

July 26, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Collection at RiverPark is encouraging the community to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets, while they kick back, relax and enjoy a series of free live music acts for its Rock the Collection concert events. Kicking off on Sunday, July 12, these family-friendly performances will showcase a diverse line-up of lively cover bands on three Sundays from 2 – 4 p.m. throughout the summer in Collection Park.

Rock the Collection event line-up:

• Sunday, July 12: The Spazmatics, a 1980s cover band comprised of former Thousand Oaks professors, will play an electrifying set complete with “robot” drums, while dressed in “Revenge of the Nerds” inspired garb of bowties, plaid pants and pocket protectors.

• Sunday, July 26: Disco Inferno will have the audience grooving to the music as they perform all-time favorite hits from bands, such as K.C. & The Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, and Earth Wind and Fire. • Sunday, August 2: Concert-goers will want to “Take it Easy” with The Long Run – Experience the Eagles as they soundly pay tribute to one the most successful music bands in rock history.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting roster of some of the most favored cover bands in the country for our Rock the Collection concert series,” said Erica Boatman-Dixon, Director of Marketing for The Collection. “The summer months at The Collection will be jam-packed with an array of events that we think will appeal to people of all ages. Rock the Collection is definitely one we are proud to bring back due to popular demand.”

Sponsors of the event include Centers for Family Health, National University, Shorewalk Homes and Ventura County Credit Union.

Visit www.RockTheCollection.com for more information and chances to win prizes and swag. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jill Almonia, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator, at 805-278-9500.