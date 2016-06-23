Calendar » Rock the Collection

June 23, 2016 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

The Collection at RiverPark is encouraging the community to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets, while they kick back, relax and enjoy a series of free live music acts for its Rock the Collection concert events. Kicking off on Thursday, June 23, these family-friendly performances will showcase a diverse line-up of lively cover bands on four Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. throughout the summer in Collection Park.

Rock the Collection event line-up:



Thursday, June 23: Area 51

Thursday, June 30: Queen Nation

Thursday, July 7: The Long Run

Thursday, July 14: Wanted

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting roster of some of the most favored cover bands in the country for our Rock the Collection concert series,” said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. “With all of the exciting summer events we have planned, we’re happy to introduce Rock the Collection as a Thursday evening event this year as a great lead-in for the weekend.”

Concert-goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy The Collection’s growing retail line-up with the recent openings of Pet Food Express and Victoria’s Secret in the spring. This summer the popular shopping and dining center anticipate to debut new retail, entertainment and restaurant concepts, such as Levity Live and Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen.

Visit www.TheCollectionRP.com for more information. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jill Almonia, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator, at 805-278-9500.