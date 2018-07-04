Rock the Rooftop this 4th of July
Finch & Fork and the Canary Hotel are celebrating the 4th of July with Rock the Rooftop, an open-air party full of bites, sips and views. Join in on the fun, and soak in the Santa Barbara views with sips - like boozy slushies - and bites - like a slider bar with beef, fried chicken and pork creations. DJ Proper will be onsite providing the beats.
Rock the Rooftop will take place on Wednesday, July 4 from 4-8pm. Tickets are $30, which includes entry and access to the slider bar. Tickets can be purchased online at NightOut.com, or at the door.
Canary Hotel: 31 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 www.FinchandForkRestaurant.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NICOLE LAZAR
- Starts: July 4, 2018 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 30
- Location: Canary Hotel Rooftop
- Website: www.finchandforkrestaurant.com