Calendar » Rockshop Academy Grand Re-Opening Party & Summer Camp Kick-Off

May 4, 2013 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

After months of remodeling and creating an amazing Community Center and Retail Space, Rockshop is celebrating with a free GRAND RE-OPENING party. RSVPs requested by calling Rockshop at: (805) 962-1211. In addition to dinner, and beer and wine for adults, featured will be an amazing line-up of local youth talent, as well as raffle prizes, a free giveaway for a week of Rockshop Summer Camp, and plenty of other fun schwag.