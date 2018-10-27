Calendar » Rockstock III Benefit Concert and Music Festival

October 27, 2018 from 2:00pm - 10:00pm

Rockshop Academy, a nonprofit program for aspiring musicians from 10-17 years old in the Santa Barbara area, is bringing back their popular benefit concert and music festival this October. Rockstock III is scheduled for Saturday, October 27 at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants.

The full-day festival will feature up-and-coming musical acts from the Rockshop Academy and program alumni including Rockshop Kids, Jamey Geston, J. Mally, Katelyn Mires, Christian Pelonis, Ethan Harb, Will Callender, Jump Start, Maxton, and Stolen Thunder. Local band The Caverns will also be performing before the headliner, platinum-selling Dishwalla, takes the stage.

The event will also feature food and drinks for sale from local vendors, a beer garden, and special giveaways throughout the day.

Proceeds from Rockstock III will support Rockshop Academy activities including underwriting Rockshop Academy scholarships for low-income and foster youth, paying for teacher salaries, purchasing equipment, and promoting Rockshop Academy player events.

Rockstock III takes place from 2:00pm to 10:00pm on Saturday, October 27th on the Upper Level of Paseo Nuevo’s Parking Structure (651 Paseo Nuevo). VIP packages and teen tickets are available, and children 12 and under get in free.

To buy tickets or learn more about Rockshop Academy and Rockstock III, visit www.rockshopacademy.com.