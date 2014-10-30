Calendar » Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening and Silent Auction

October 30, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Come experience The Rocky Horror Picture Show - bid on fantastic silent auction items, enjoy locally crafted beers from Telegraph Brewing Company, and enjoy some excellent food! It's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween Weekend!

All proceeds benefit Elements Theatre Collective.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.elementstc.org