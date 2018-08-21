Calendar » Rodriguez

August 21, 2018 from 7:30pm

Talented singer-songwriter Rodriguez will be making his way to The Granada Theatre on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, to give Santa Barbara a taste of the 70s again! Rodriguez began his career in his hometown Detroit, Michigan, where he performed in clubs around the city. After releasing albums Cold Fact in 1969 and Coming from Reality in 1971, his career flourished, and he performed all over the world. Rodriguez’s most significant successes took off especially in South Africa, reaching records that outnumbered Elvis Presley. His influential and upbeat music has lived on today, as he has continued to perform internationally over the past decade. Poet, a vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist, Vera Sola, will be getting the show started with a guest solo performance. Tickets are $29-$82.