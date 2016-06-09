Roem Baur
Friday, June 9, 2016
Standing Sun LIVE
presents
Roem Baur
“Roem is a singer with a ridiculous vocal range (this is increasingly rare in the music world celebrated by today’s media machine) and a troubadour’s soul. He’s used these qualities and his constant touring to develop a solid following in a number of American cities.” - Ryan Spaulding (rslblog.com)
“Inspired by soul and 60’s folk music, Baur’s star has been steadily increasing with music that is refreshing in today’s auto-tuned pop culture.” - Elena Ovalle (Examiner.com)
Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30
$12 Admission/ $17 Reserved Seating
Food by Tacos Amigos!
All Ages Show!
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.
Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 9, 2017 7 pm - 10 pm
- Price: $12/17
- Location: Standing Sun Wines 92 2nd St Buellton, CA
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/roembaur.html