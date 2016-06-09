Calendar » Roem Baur

June 9, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Friday, June 9, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Roem Baur



“Roem is a singer with a ridiculous vocal range (this is increasingly rare in the music world celebrated by today’s media machine) and a troubadour’s soul. He’s used these qualities and his constant touring to develop a solid following in a number of American cities.” - Ryan Spaulding (rslblog.com)

“Inspired by soul and 60’s folk music, Baur’s star has been steadily increasing with music that is refreshing in today’s auto-tuned pop culture.” - Elena Ovalle (Examiner.com)



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Admission/ $17 Reserved Seating



Food by Tacos Amigos!





All Ages Show!

Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid