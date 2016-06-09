Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Roem Baur

June 9, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Friday, June 9, 2016

Standing Sun LIVE 

presents 

Roem Baur

“Roem is a singer with a ridiculous vocal range (this is increasingly rare in the music world celebrated by today’s media machine) and a troubadour’s soul. He’s used these qualities and his constant touring to develop a solid following in a number of American cities.” - Ryan Spaulding (rslblog.com)
“Inspired by soul and 60’s folk music, Baur’s star has been steadily increasing with music that is refreshing in today’s auto-tuned pop culture.” - Elena Ovalle (Examiner.com)

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30 

$12 Admission/ $17 Reserved Seating

Food by Tacos Amigos!


All Ages Show!
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed. 
Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid

 

