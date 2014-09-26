Calendar » Rolland Gallery tours in French

September 26, 2014 from 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m.

Brush up on your French with a native speaker as your guide to the exhibition “The Beautiful: Contemporary Images of America” (see Page 4). The three tours are geared not only toward French students at Cal Lutheran but also visitors with an elementary understanding of the language.

Tours begin at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 805-493-3697 or visit www.callutheran.edu/rolland. For updates, follow the gallery on Facebook or on Twitter @WRollandGallery.