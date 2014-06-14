Roller Derby - Mission City Brawlin’ Betties vs. Chorizo and Eggs
June 14, 2014 from 5:00pm
MCRD's Brawlin' Betties are taking on Chorizo & Eggs! Come check out this co-ed bout, tickets only $5! Beer will be available for purchase with proper ID. Get your presale tickets now and get in at 4:00, general admission 4:30 and bout begins at 5:00.
https://nightout.com/events/betties-june14/tickets
Event Details
- Starts: June 14, 2014 5:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
