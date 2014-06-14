Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Roller Derby - Mission City Brawlin’ Betties vs. Chorizo and Eggs

June 14, 2014 from 5:00pm

MCRD's Brawlin' Betties are taking on Chorizo & Eggs! Come check out this co-ed bout, tickets only $5! Beer will be available for purchase with proper ID. Get your presale tickets now and get in at 4:00, general admission 4:30 and bout begins at 5:00.


https://nightout.com/events/betties-june14/tickets
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Independent, Ninkasi Brewing, Coast Reprographics
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
  • Website: https://nightout.com/events/betties-june14/tickets
