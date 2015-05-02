Calendar » Roller Derby: MCRD Brawlin’ Betties vs. ACDG Rocket Queens

May 2, 2015 from 4:30pm - 7:00pm

MCRD and ACDG are at it again! The Betties are taking on the Rocket Queens in some fast paced, action packed roller derby!



Presale tickets are available from your favorite MCRD league member or online. Grab a ticket for you and your friends to beat the crowd and the line at the door. Bring the kids, 10 and under are FREE!



Bout info:

Presale ticket holders admission: 4:00

General admission: 4:30

First whistle blows at 5:00



We will have food and drinks from our sponsors Georgia Smokehouse and Ninkasi brewing for purchase.



After party info:

Join MCRD at the Creekside Inn for post bout grub and drinks. We will receive a portion of the bar proceeds when you order from the downstairs outdoor patio, see you all there!