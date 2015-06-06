Calendar » Roller Derby: MCRD Brawlin’ Betties vs. South Coast Lagunatics

June 6, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Brawlin' Betties are back again with another home bout! We'll be taking the track with the South Coast Roller Derby Lagunatics at the Page Youth Center in Santa Barbara.

Bring your appetite and thirst for derby, food, and beer and come cheer on Santa Barbara's one and only roller derby league! ! Get your presale tickets now for only $5, door prices will be $8. Kiddos 10 and under are FREE!



4:00 - Presale ticket holders admission

4:30 - General admission

5:00 - Whistle blows



After party to follow at the Creekside Inn (right down the street). Bring the family, 18 and UNDER allowed in until 10:30.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/352958548228243/



Tickets: http://mcrd-june6.nightout.com/