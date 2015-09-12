Roller Derby: Mission City vs Unforgiven
September 12, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Mission City Roller Derby is back in action as they take on the Unforgiven Roller Girls!
Presale tickets: $5
At the door: $8
Children 10 and under are FREE!
Presale ticket holders get first dibs on food, drinks, raffle tickets, and most importantly their favorite seats in the house starting at 4:00. Everyone else, doors open at 4:30, bout begins at 5:00.
Join us at the afterparty at the Creekside Inn 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 12, 2015 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Page Youth Center
- Website: http://mcrd-sept12.nightout.com/