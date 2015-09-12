Calendar » Roller Derby: Mission City vs Unforgiven

September 12, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Mission City Roller Derby is back in action as they take on the Unforgiven Roller Girls!



Presale tickets: $5

At the door: $8

Children 10 and under are FREE!



Presale ticket holders get first dibs on food, drinks, raffle tickets, and most importantly their favorite seats in the house starting at 4:00. Everyone else, doors open at 4:30, bout begins at 5:00.



Join us at the afterparty at the Creekside Inn 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara.