Roller Derby: Mission City vs Unforgiven

September 12, 2015 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Mission City Roller Derby is back in action as they take on the Unforgiven Roller Girls! 

Presale tickets: $5
At the door: $8
Children 10 and under are FREE!

Presale ticket holders get first dibs on food, drinks, raffle tickets, and most importantly their favorite seats in the house starting at 4:00. Everyone else, doors open at 4:30, bout begins at 5:00.

Join us at the afterparty at the Creekside Inn 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 12, 2015 4:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Page Youth Center
  • Website: http://mcrd-sept12.nightout.com/
 
 
 