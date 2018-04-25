Calendar » Romance of the Inner Self: Loving Your Body Through Illness

February 7, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The Breast Cancer Resource Center is offering a new interactive Healing Workshop to provide tools to enhance your sense of overall well-being during or after cancer treatment.

This 3 session workshop series offers stories and creative projects such as collage, to connect participants to the deep healing love within us. We will share myths and folklore tales of three phases of womanhood – maiden, matron and elder, where inner wisdom to help accept and manage illness is seen. Learn to access love and romance of the inner self to heal and allow self- care and acceptance of our illness.

The course is facilitated by cancer survivors, Alice Arnold, PhD., J.D. and Mary Antonia Wood, Ph.D. They bring together their complimentary passions and professional backgrounds in Depth Psychology, Mythology and the Humanities to design a unique experience of comfort, acceptance and creativity.

Weekly themes will set the tone for each session for participants to express their feelings, imagine into the future, and activate healing. No prior artistic training is necessary and all supplies are included. Participants are encouraged to commit to the 3 sessions to gain the greatest benefit from the activities.

DAYS Wednesday, Feb. 7 • “The Eternal Girl Within Us All: Goddesses of Innocence, Playfulness and Kindness”

Wednesday, Feb. 14 • “The Woman in Full: Goddesses of Strength, Creativity and Leadership”

Wednesday, Feb. 21 • “The Elder as Healer: Goddesses of Resilience, Mentorship and Wisdom”

TIME noon - 2:00 pm

Seating is limited. To reserve your space or for more information , call 805-569-9693 or email [email protected]

I hope you can join us!