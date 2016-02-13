Calendar » Romancing the Stars

February 13, 2016 from 6:00 PM

Take a romantic tour of the universe inside the Gladwin Planetarium. Uncover myths and stories about love, the planets, and Cupid’s role in Greek mythology. Afterward, you and your sweetie will view our amazing night sky through telescopes in our newly renovated Palmer Observatory. Guests will enjoy cupcakes and champagne. $10 per person. FREE for Members of the Explorer Level and Above (Explorer members or higher MUST RSVP to receive free entry. [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 114) Buy tickets at: sbnature.org/tickets. The show is open to Adults Only. However, parents are invited to bring their kids for a special Valentines craft session. Kids can join parents in the Palmer Observatory following the show.