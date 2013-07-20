Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Romeria de Verano

July 20, 2013 from 3:30 pm
The Linda Vega studio, and local nonprofit ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara, present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase. Tickets: On sale at the Vega studio Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm-6pm, and at the door at the Luke. Tickets are $15, $20, $25 For more information, contact Linda Vega: 805-963-0073

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Camie Barnwell
  • Starts: July 20, 2013 3:30 pm
  • Price: $15, $20, $25
  • Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara 93103
  • Website: http://vegaflamenco.com
 
 
 