Romeria de Verano
July 20, 2013 from 3:30 pm
The Linda Vega studio, and local nonprofit ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara, present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase. Tickets: On sale at the Vega studio Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm-6pm, and at the door at the Luke. Tickets are $15, $20, $25 For more information, contact Linda Vega: 805-963-0073
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Camie Barnwell
- Starts: July 20, 2013 3:30 pm
- Price: $15, $20, $25
- Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara 93103
- Website: http://vegaflamenco.com