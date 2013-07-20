Calendar » Romeria de Verano

July 20, 2013 from 3:30 pm

The Linda Vega studio, and local nonprofit ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara, present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase. Tickets: On sale at the Vega studio Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm-6pm, and at the door at the Luke. Tickets are $15, $20, $25 For more information, contact Linda Vega: 805-963-0073