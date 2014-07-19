Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Romeria de Verano

July 19, 2014 from 1:30 pm

The Linda Vega Dance Studio, and local non-profit ¡FLAMENCO!  Santa Barbara, present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase, at 1:30 pm on Saturday, July 19, 2014.

Tickets are $15, $20, $25 and are available at the door.

For tickets or further information, contact Linda Vega:
805-963-0073 or [email protected]

 

  Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara
 
 
 