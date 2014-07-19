Romeria de Verano
July 19, 2014 from 1:30 pm
The Linda Vega Dance Studio, and local non-profit ¡FLAMENCO! Santa Barbara, present the annual Romeria de Verano, a colorful preview of their Fiesta showcase, at 1:30 pm on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
Tickets are $15, $20, $25 and are available at the door.
For tickets or further information, contact Linda Vega:
805-963-0073 or [email protected]
- Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara