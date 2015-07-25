Calendar » Romeria de Verano 2015

July 25, 2015 from 3:30 pm

The Linda Vega Dance Studio, with Flamenco Santa Barbara, brings you their captivating Fiesta preview.



Enjoy performances by this year's Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Ysabella Yturralde, the Linda Vega Dance studio, and the Flamenco Santa Barbara live performing-arts company, dedicating a special tribute this year to Flamenco legend Carmen Amaya.



This year in the lobby, take care of all your Fiesta-wear needs with Flamenco West, a premiere vendor of all things Flamenco: dance shoes, clothing and accessories including skirts, shawls, castanets, flowers and more.



Live music and song brought to you by:

Gabriel Osuna, Gerardo Morales, Andres Vadin & Linda Vega



*Tickets: available online at www.romeria.nightout.com

Or call: 805-963-0073