Romeria de Verano 2015
The Linda Vega Dance Studio, with Flamenco Santa Barbara, brings you their captivating Fiesta preview.
Enjoy performances by this year's Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Ysabella Yturralde, the Linda Vega Dance studio, and the Flamenco Santa Barbara live performing-arts company, dedicating a special tribute this year to Flamenco legend Carmen Amaya.
This year in the lobby, take care of all your Fiesta-wear needs with Flamenco West, a premiere vendor of all things Flamenco: dance shoes, clothing and accessories including skirts, shawls, castanets, flowers and more.
Live music and song brought to you by:
Gabriel Osuna, Gerardo Morales, Andres Vadin & Linda Vega
*Tickets: available online at www.romeria.nightout.com
Or call: 805-963-0073
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Flamenco Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the DiPaola Foundation
- Starts: July 25, 2015 3:30 pm
- Price: $15, $20, $25
- Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/FlamencoSantaBarbara
- Sponsors: Flamenco Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the DiPaola Foundation