February 28, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

San Marcos Parent Child Workshop, is thrilled to present the 26th Annual fundraiser & silent auction, “Roots and Wings, A Celebration of Community” on Saturday, February 28th, from 4 - 7 p.m at the beautiful Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church (1205 San Antonio Creek Road).

Join over 200 community members, including parents, alumni, and community members, will spend a lovely evening nestled between ocean and mountain views as they sample delicious food, refreshing local beer and savory wine for a great cause. Help us continue to keep the doors of accessible, quality, and affordable preschool education open for the generations to come.