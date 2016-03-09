Calendar » Rosanne Cash

March 9, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will perform selections from the acclaimed album The River and the Thread with collaborator, guitarist and husband, John Leventhal. Winner of three Grammy Awards (including Best American Roots Song for “A Feather’s Not a Bird”), the collection of original songs connects and re-connects Cash to the American South, the place of her birth and the home of her ancestors. It follows the award-winning albums Black Cadillac and The List with Cash’s own poetic survey of the places and people of the south. Says Cash, “The soul and richness of the people and the music of the south resonates in a particular way for all of us. It’s a deep connection.”



