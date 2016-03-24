Calendar » Rosies Workwear Warehouse Sale

March 24, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

Rosies Workwear for Women is having a warehouse sale on factory seconds that include coveralls, overalls, t-shirts and hats on Thursday, March 24th to Saturday, the 26th at their warehouse. The yearly blowout sale will feature five and ten dollar bins and is a great time to stock up on product.

Located at 2899 McMillan Ave. off of Broad St. in San Luis Obispo, Rosies Workwear offers outerwear for the local farmer, artist, auto mechanic and outdoor enthusiast. They will be selling their merchandise for up to 50 percent off on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm.



“Rosies overalls and coveralls are an essential ‘tool’ that belong in every woman’s toolbox,” says Sharon Moore, Rosies founder. The overalls are the culmination of thirteen years of input from women all over the country. Each product features specialized details such as a women’s cut, removable knee pads and elastic straps. Both of the coveralls and overalls will be available in a variety of fun colors such as light pink, patterned and denim that are all made up of 100 percent cotton twill fabric.