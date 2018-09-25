Calendar » Rotary Club of Montecito Announces “Spirit of Service” Awards Luncheon on Sept. 25

September 25, 2018 from 12:15pm - 1:30pm

The Rotary Club of Montecito will host its “Spirit of Service” Awards luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Santa Barbara Club and honor three local residents who have given back to the community.

The Club will present a “Spirit of Service” award to Ellie Chenoweth, along with a special college scholarship in recognition for her many community service initiatives after the devastating debris flow. The second “Spirit of Service” award recipient is Ashlee Mayfield, a tireless volunteer for the Montecito Trails Association. The third recipient of the award John Abraham “Abe” Powell, founder of the Bucket Brigade.