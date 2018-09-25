Rotary Club of Montecito Announces “Spirit of Service” Awards Luncheon on Sept. 25
The Rotary Club of Montecito will host its “Spirit of Service” Awards luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Santa Barbara Club and honor three local residents who have given back to the community.
The Club will present a “Spirit of Service” award to Ellie Chenoweth, along with a special college scholarship in recognition for her many community service initiatives after the devastating debris flow. The second “Spirit of Service” award recipient is Ashlee Mayfield, a tireless volunteer for the Montecito Trails Association. The third recipient of the award John Abraham “Abe” Powell, founder of the Bucket Brigade.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Rotary Club of Montecito
- Starts: September 25, 2018 12:15pm - 1:30pm
- Price: $30 per person (plated lunch)
- Location: The Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara
- Website: SpiritofServiceAwards.com
- Sponsors: The Rotary Club of Montecito