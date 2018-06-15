Calendar » Rounding Third Presented by Lompoc Civic Theatre

June 15, 2018 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:0 p.m.

Lompoc Civic Theatre’s 2018 season continues with “Rounding Third”, a comedy by playwright Richard Dresser.

Set in a “small town near a big city,” the play follows the journey of two Little League coaches through an entire season, from their first meeting to the championship game. Our coaches are Don, a blue-collar, veteran coach whose son is the star pitcher, and Michael, a corporate executive who is new to baseball, however agrees to be Don’s assistant because he wants to have this experience with his son, who has never played baseball before.

The cast consists of Mike Sewall as Don, who has done over 40 shows, either directing, acting, or working backstage and is celebrating his 30th year in theatre. Cody Westbay will be playing Michael, who will be working with LCT for the first time, though has starred in other productions such as The Tempest, Sylvia, Hairspray, and Macbeth.

“Rounding Third” opens June 15 and runs through July 1 at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South “H” St. in Lompoc. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with three Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (June 17 & 24 and July 1).

Half of the proceeds received by hospitality during the show’s run will be donated to The Noah Scott Foundation, an association that intends to assist and enrich the lives of children and their families facing childhood illnesses and children in the foster care system in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. For more information about the Noah Scott Foundation and the nature of the donations, please contact Charles Sommer at [email protected]

Presale tickets for $15 are available at the following locations in Lompoc:

Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 1036 N. H St.

Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, 111 S. I St.

PJ’s Deli, 128 West College Ave.

Tickets are also available at the door or online through Brown Paper Tickets for $18. Student, senior, and military tickets, as well as Sunday matinees, are $15 at the door. Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted. Groups of 10 or more qualify for a discounted price of $12 per ticket. Please contact LCT at 805-735-ACT1 (735-2281) with any questions regarding tickets.