Calendar » ROUNDTABLE: Conversation with James Brooks

December 3, 2015 from 3:00 pm

James Brooks will lead a discussion of Linking the Histories of Slavery: North America and Its Borderlands, which he co-edited with Bonnie Martin. Selections will be circulated in advance (please contact: [email protected]), and copies of the book will be available at the event for purchase at author’s discount.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and Freedom RFG.