Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:03 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

ROUNDTABLE: Conversation with James Brooks

December 3, 2015 from 3:00 pm

James Brooks will lead a discussion of Linking the Histories of Slavery: North America and Its Borderlands, which he co-edited with Bonnie Martin. Selections will be circulated in advanced (please contact: [email protected]), and copies of the book will be available at the event for purchase at author's discount.

 

Sponsored by the IHC's Slavery, Captivity, and Freedom RFG.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
  • Starts: December 3, 2015 3:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: HSSB 4041
 
 
 