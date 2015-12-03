ROUNDTABLE: Conversation with James Brooks
December 3, 2015 from 3:00 pm
James Brooks will lead a discussion of Linking the Histories of Slavery: North America and Its Borderlands, which he co-edited with Bonnie Martin. Selections will be circulated in advanced (please contact: [email protected]), and copies of the book will be available at the event for purchase at author's discount.
Sponsored by the IHC's Slavery, Captivity, and Freedom RFG.
Event Details
- Location: HSSB 4041