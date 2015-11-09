Calendar » ROUNDTABLE: Conversation with Terri Snyder

November 9, 2015 from 4:00 pm

Terri Snyder will lead a discussion of her most recent book, The Power to Die: Slavery and Suicide in British North Africa (Chicago, 2015). Snyder's research interests include slavery and freedom in US history and memory; race and gender in Early America and Early American Cultural History.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity & the Meaning of Freedom RFG.