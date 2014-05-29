Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

ROUNDTABLE: Discussion and Reflection: On Bodies, Voices, Spaces, Activism, Identities, and Cultura

May 29, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Thursday, May 29 / 3:00 PM
McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

A roundtable with UCSB Profefessors Amber González ([email protected] Studies), Ruth Hellier-Tinoco (Music), and Ninotchka Bennahum (Dance). Everyone is invited to join this discussion.

For more details see: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/performance-and-politics/

Sponsored by  the IHC’s Performance & Politics RFG.

 

