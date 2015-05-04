ROUNDTABLE: Global Mixed Race
May 4, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
This roundtable will focus on the recently published volume Global Mixed Race (NYU Press, 2014), which analyzes racial and ethnic mixing in contexts ranging from Germany and Okinawa to Kazakhstan and Brazil. Several of the book’s authors will be on hand to discuss their contributions to the volume. Chapters are posted on the RFG website.
