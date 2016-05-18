Calendar » ROUNDTABLE: Graduate Student Round-table on Fieldwork on Identity

May 18, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00ppm

The round-table will be a discussion led by graduate students who recently conducted different types of fieldwork related to identity. Topics range from archives to elite interviews to surveys. Learn from their experiences and come share your own. Students will include Natasha Bennett, Geoff Allen, Political Science Nicole Filler, Sergey Saluschev,and Margarita Safronov.