ROUNDTABLE: Migrant Stories from the Community

March 9, 2017 from 4:00 pm

Local attorney Marysol Bretado & members of the Latina/o community will discuss this year’s UCSB Reads 2017 book selection, Into the Beautiful North, which explores issues of immigration, return migration, and border crossings, both physical and psychological. Moderated by Miroslava Chávez-García (History, UCSB).

Sponsored by UCSB Reads.