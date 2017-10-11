Calendar » ROUNDTABLE: QUEER RESISTANCE

October 11, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Dr. Pavithra Prasad is Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at California State University, Northridge. Her talk, “Alienation and Shape-Shifting in Vulgar Times,” offers a perspective on alienation and shape-shifting as an effective source of coalition building and resistance.

Dr. Aimee Carrillo Rowe is Professor of Communication Studies at California State University, Northridge and the author of Power Lines: On the Subject of Feminist Alliances and Answer the Call: Virtual Migration in Indian Call Centers. Her talk, “A Queer Indigenous Manifesto: Creating Homeland, Cruising Aztlán,” tracks various decolonialized sites and creative practices to declare a queer commitment to Indigenous relations, lives and land.

Sponsored by the IHC’s New Sexualities RFG, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, the Carsey-Wolf Center, the Global Environmental Justice Project, the Dept. of Asian American Studies, the Dept. of Global Studies, the LGBTQ Studies Minor, and the Hull Chair in Feminist Studies.