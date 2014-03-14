Calendar » Rousing and Heartfelt

March 14, 2014 from 8pm

Once again, the highly popular UCSB Gospel Choir will round out the Music Department’s Winter Quarter events. Directed by Victor Bell, the choir will perform traditional and contemporary songs drawn from African American religious traditions.

Victor Bell has served as Director of the UCSB Gospel Choir since 1997. Under his leadership, the UCSB Gospel Choir regularly presents sold-out performances each quarter and is featured in numerous community events and University celebrations. The Choir recently produced a CD entitled Praize Party on the Yard and has been featured in the WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show.